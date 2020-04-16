e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Glenn McGrath picks the batsmen he wishes to dismiss in his dream hat-trick

Glenn McGrath picks the batsmen he wishes to dismiss in his dream hat-trick

According to him, it’s the bowlers who work a lot harder than batsmen. “Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything.”

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Glenn McGrath
File image of Glenn McGrath(AMAL KS /HINDUSTAN TIMES)
         

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath was arguably the greatest seam bowler of his era - his unnerving accuracy and relenting lines and lengths caused havoc and there were few batsmen around the world who dominated him. However, over the years he was locked in great battles with batting icons and in a chat show with ESPNCricinfo, he picked the batsmen who he would want to dismiss in his dream hat-trick.

“The hat-trick wish-list would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid,” Glenn McGrath said in a question and answer session.

ALSO READ: ‘He will get out’: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Asked what delivery, he didn’t possess in his armoury, he cheekily replied: “the 100miles per hour delivery.”

According to him, it’s the bowlers who work a lot harder than batsmen. “Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything.”

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had earlier spoken about the difference between the battles between McGrath and Tendulkar and Akhtar and Tendulkar.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Hogg said: ‘Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast the him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.’

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news