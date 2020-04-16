Glenn McGrath picks the batsmen he wishes to dismiss in his dream hat-trick

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:49 IST

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath was arguably the greatest seam bowler of his era - his unnerving accuracy and relenting lines and lengths caused havoc and there were few batsmen around the world who dominated him. However, over the years he was locked in great battles with batting icons and in a chat show with ESPNCricinfo, he picked the batsmen who he would want to dismiss in his dream hat-trick.

“The hat-trick wish-list would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid,” Glenn McGrath said in a question and answer session.

Asked what delivery, he didn’t possess in his armoury, he cheekily replied: “the 100miles per hour delivery.”

According to him, it’s the bowlers who work a lot harder than batsmen. “Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything.”

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had earlier spoken about the difference between the battles between McGrath and Tendulkar and Akhtar and Tendulkar.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Hogg said: ‘Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast the him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.’