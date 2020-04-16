‘He will get out’: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:30 IST

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world right now. The right-hander has the ability to play longer innings, every time he comes on the field, irrespective of the format. Not many bowlers are able to figure out how to get him out, which is why Kohli has already struck 44 ODI hundreds, and 27 Test tons. But a Pakistan legend believes he has the formula to send the India captain packing back to the hut.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, in an Instagram Live video, revealed how he would get rid of Kohli, if he was to bowl to him. “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive,” he said.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir’s hilarious answer to Kevin Pietersen question

He further added: “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

Akhtar, in his career, played 46 Tests, in which he picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. He also played 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

Also read: Zaheer Khan explains similarities between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni as captains

While the Pakistan legend enjoyed great cricketing rivalry with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly on the field, Kohli vs Akhtar remains a contest the fans have not witnessed yet.

Currently, Kohli is at no. 1 position in ICC Test Rankings, closely followed by Steve Smith.