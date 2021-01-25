News updates from Hindustan Times: India-China hold 9th round of talks on Ladakh

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In 15-hour meet, India, China discuss Ladakh border standoff for 9th time

The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, began at 11am on Sunday and concluded around 2:30am on Monday. Read more

Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir

Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads. Read more

20 years after war, Kargil waits for a new beginning

More than 20 years after the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, much has changed in the town that’s now a part of the newly created Union territory of Ladakh. Read more

Exclusive Interview: Saha opens on battle with Pant for keeper's slot & India's win down under

When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during. Read more

Karan Johar pens note on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Varun Dhawan in Bollywood, was one of the few film celebrities to have made it to the actor's heavily guarded wedding in Alibaug on Sunday. Read more

Bernie Sanders' meme edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes may be the best thing you’ll see today

If you've been on the Internet recently, then you must have seen the memes inspired by the outfit US Senator Bernie Sanders wore to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony. Read more

'Knickerwallahs from Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi mocks RSS in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur. Gandhi is leading the Congress party’s campaign ahead of state elections. Watch