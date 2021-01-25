Karan Johar pens note on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life'
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Varun Dhawan in Bollywood, was one of the few film celebrities to have made it to the actor's heavily guarded wedding in Alibaug on Sunday. The Student of the Year director has now penned a note about how he has seen been like a parent to Varun, who is now 'all grown up' and married.
Sharing Varun's wedding picture with bride Natasha Dalal and one of himself posing with the groom at the venue, Karan wrote on Instagram, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you."
While Varun and Natasha chose ivory ensembles for their wedding, Karan joined them in a simple black kurta-pyjama with a matching jacket.
Also read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride
Varun and Natasha tied the knot in the presence of close family members and friends in a private ceremony. The security arrangement at the venue didn't allow any pictures or videos to make their way to the internet. After a long wait, Varun eventually took to Instagram at around 10:30 pm to share the first photos with his bride. "Life long love just became official," he wrote along with two pictures from his wedding with Natasha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on crass comment against Swara: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun-Natasha wedding: Bride gets decked up; Karan, Manish turn baaraatis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the 1966 bikini shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox