News updates from Hindustan Times: India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port and all the latest news

Dec 27, 2019

India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port

The understanding was reached when external affairs minister S Jaishankar visited Tehran on December 22, 23 to co-chair the Joint Commission meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. Read more

Jet with 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport during take-off, at least 9 killed

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement. Read more

Security stepped up in UP to prevent clashes after Friday prayers

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took place in other cities too, including in the capital New Delhi, resulting in some incidents of arson and several people being detained, but the ones in UP were violent. Read more

Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, night temperature to fall further

There is no let-up in the severe cold condition in Delhi. At 6.30 am on Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded as 4.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory. A blanket of fog reduced the visibility to less than 100 metres. Read more

Norwegian tourist questioned for taking part in anti-CAA protest in Kochi

Two days after a German student was forced to leave the country for participating in an anti-citizenship act protest in Chennai, a Norwegian tourist in Kochi in Kerala may face a similar fate. Read more

What the CAA is; what it is not | Opinion

It affirms our diverse and inclusive civilisational heritage, and builds on Vivekananda’s legacy. Read more

‘If Rishabh Pant can relax like Wriddhiman Saha, he’ll be better,’ MSK Prasad’s advice for India wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant’s problems behind the stumps makes MSK Prasad, chairman of selectors and a former Test wicketkeeper himself, believe that the 22-year-old needs to work with a specialist coach to improve his keeping skills. Read more

How’s the josh: Top 5 dialogues of 2019 which became a part of our everyday life

Have a look at top five dialogues from 2019’s Bollywood films which are enough to pump up your spirits and keep you inspired in the year 2020. Read more