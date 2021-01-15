News updates from Hindustan Times: India-Japan to work together in field of 5G, smart cities and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India-Japan to work on bolstering cooperation in field of 5G, smart cities

The Ministry of Telecommunication on Friday said that India and Japan will work together in the field of information and communication technology to enhance cooperation in the field of 5G technology and smart cities. Read more

Chinese authorities ask people to cut down on travel as Covid rises again

China reported the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in 10 months for Thursday, official data showed on Friday as authorities appealed to citizens to cut down on non-essential travel during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays when hundreds of millions visit their home towns. Read more

Read your 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto: Tomar reminds Rahul Gandhi over farm laws

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government over the new farm laws. Read more

Called me a slut: 69-yr-old Rajini Chandy on being trolled for 'sexy' photos

While she may not be a household name, actor and former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant, Rajini Chandy is a trailblazer in her own right. Read more

‘Get in loser, we're going stargazing’: NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," many may remember this iconic dialogue delivered by queen bee Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, from the beloved film Mean Girls. Read more

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin's son, gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, video goes viral

Twitter was abuzz after Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar got his maiden T20 wicket on his debut for the senior Mumbai side in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana on Friday. Read more

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. Read more

WhatsApp Vs Signal: What you should do to keep your data safe

There is outrage in the country over WhatsApp’s revised privacy policy. The messaging app also issued a clarification over the issue but has not been successful in putting a halt to concerns about users’ data & personal chats being shared with Facebook. Watch