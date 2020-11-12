News updates from Hindustan Times: India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:58 IST

India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year

India and the Philippines are looking to sign an agreement on the BrahMos cruise missile during a planned summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Rodrigo Duterte next year, making the Southeast Asian country the first customer for the weapons system developed jointly by New Delhi and Moscow. Read more

‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav in first comments after Bihar poll results

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party emerged as the single-largest in the Bihar Assembly elections, told reporters on Thursday that even if someone else sits on the chief minister’s chair, the people’s mandate was clearly in his favour. Read more

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces ‘Atmanirbhar 3.0’, new employment scheme among is the highlight

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a set of measures for the economy in the wake of the coronavirus disease pandemic. This is yet another stimulus package ahead of Diwali on Saturday. Read more

Looking forward to play my role as administrator as India prepare to host T20 World Cup next year: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

India are set to host the T20 World Cup next year and the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes that hosting the prestigious global event is a matter of great honour for the board. Read more

Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy dubbing for their latest and also first film together, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Read more

Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

Anurag Basu brings to life an absurd world in his dark comedy, on Netflix. With Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast, it delivers on its premise. Read more

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT breaks cover

While India is yet to receive the BS 6-compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 which was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company has now revealed the new 2021 V-Strom 650 XT for the Australian market. Read more

Indonesian YouTubers recreate Tina’s entry scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch

Remember the Indonesian YouTubers who recreated Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Read more

Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock

In a big boost to the Indian Navy, the fifth Scorpene-class submarine was ‘Vagir’ was launched at the Mazagaon Dock in Mumbai. Read more