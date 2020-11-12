e-paper
Looking forward to play my role as administrator as India prepare to host T20 World Cup next year: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Looking forward to play my role as administrator as India prepare to host T20 World Cup next year: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Speaking in an official release from the ICC, Ganguly said that he knows the buzz and the atmosphere that is created by a global ICC event and he is looking forward to play his role as an administrator as India prepare to host the tournament.

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sourav Ganguly.
India are set to host the T20 World Cup next year and the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes that hosting the prestigious global event is a matter of great honour for the board. Ganguly, who led India team as captain during his cricketing days, played for the team in several ICC events. In 2003, Ganguly-led Indian team reached the final of the ODI World Cup, where they had lost to Australia.

“It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket-loving country,” said Ganguly in an official ICC release.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event,” he added.

The seventh edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. Sixteen teams from across the world will be coming together to participate, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation. The teams participating in the tournament scheduled for October-November next year are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

