‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav in first comments after Bihar poll results

Tejashwi Yadav thanked Bihar’s people for voting in favour of the Mahagathbandhan, and added “The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour

bihar-election Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Tejashwi Yadav, who led the Mahagathbandhan, told reporters today that even if someone else sits on the Chief Minister’s chair the people’s mandate was clearly in his favour
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party emerged as the single-largest in the Bihar Assembly elections, told reporters on Thursday that even if someone else sits on the chief minister’s chair, the people’s mandate was clearly in his favour.

Yadav thanked Bihar’s people for voting in favour of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), and added, “The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour. This hasn’t happened for the first time. In 2015, when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made a back-door entry to gain power”.

Calling elections a fight to save democracy, Yadav drew attention to the established rules of counting postal ballots first before Electronic Voting Macines (EVMs) can be counted, claiming that not all postal ballots were counted. He read out the rules of counting from the Election Commission’s rulebook and claimed these weren’t followed to the letter.

The RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar might be sitting in the chief minister’s chair but his party has a place in people’s hearts. He invoked Nitish Kumar’s words of pledging sainthood after his last term in office to call on him to awaken his conscience.

“See where Nitish Kumar’s glow has gone. He has been pushed to third position. This is a mandate for change. Nitish Kumar is sitting in the chief minister’s chair but we are in people’s hearts,” tejashwi was quoted as saying.

