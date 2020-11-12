e-paper
Indonesian YouTubers recreate Tina's entry scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch

Indonesian YouTubers recreate Tina’s entry scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch

The video has been shared on YouTuber Vina Fan’s channel.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:15 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Do you remember this scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?
Do you remember this scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? (YouTube/Vina Fan)
         

Remember the Indonesian YouTubers who recreated Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. They even impressed actor Shah Rukh Khan with their DDLJ video. Well, they’re back with yet another video and this time they have recreated a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The video has been shared on YouTuber Vina Fan’s channel. Fan, along with content creators Rikhie Adrian Devgan and Chand Berju, has recreated Rani Mukerji’s character Tina’s entry scene in the film. The video is sure to leave you entertained as it has many netizens.

Check out the video below:

Shared on November 6, the video has collected over four lakh views and lots of comments from people.

“I love the way you guys recreated this Bollywood scene. It’s soo perfect. You guys killed it with your expressions. Our Chand Berju as SRK and Vina as Rani look fab. That person who played Kajol’s role was mind blowing. Overall it was too good,” reads a comment on the video. “I love the scene you recreated… love your expressions costume and hats off for the lip-sync you did without knowing the language. Keep it up Vina Fan,” says another.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Indonesian dancers perfectly recreate Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, video will impress you

