Indonesian dancers perfectly recreate Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, video will impress you

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:49 IST

A video of a group of dancers recreating the popular song Bole Chudiyan from the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is going all kinds of viral online. It’s the perfect re-enactment of the entire song-dance sequence which has now won people over – especially the Bollywood lovers. There is a high possibility that the video will amaze you and leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Shared on YouTuber Vina Fan’s channel, the video is over 8 minutes long. However, each second of the clip is worth watching.

The clip starts with an introductory speech by the YouTuber herself and then goes onto show the amazing dance. See for yourself why this video is now grabbing the limelight.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 1.5 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments. People were elated to see the recreation and didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

“Kudos to the team the actors/dancer, choreographer, cinematographer, the costume designer, the lighting guys, the set designer, the makeup artist. In short, all the people involved in this video for perfectly nailing it. Cheers from India,” wrote a YouTube user. “We Indians feel so so so happy after seeing videos like these,” expressed another.

“You guys did a great job. Your acting, expressions gave me Bollywood vibes. Love from India. Would like to watch more such spoofs,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?