e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

The light pink, heavy felted cotton sweatshirt, with Gucci emblazoned on the front in bright green is designed by French artist Nathalie Lété and priced at a whopping $1300 on the Gucci website, which comes to around Rs 97,000.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia Bhatt and the Gucci sweater
Alia Bhatt and the Gucci sweater(Varinder Chawla/ Gucci)
         

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy dubbing for their latest and also first film together, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. And Alia, who has been keeping a fairly low profile lately, was snapped outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai by paparazzi. Alia stepped out of her car in a cute Gucci sweatshirt, blue jeans and a pale pink mask. She wore bright pink sneakers to complete her OOTD and although her outfit looks super chill and relaxed, the whimsical sweatshirt with a Bambi-like fawn on the front and a ladybug and flowers printed on the back comes at a whopping price tag of around Rs 1 lakh. The light pink, heavy felted cotton sweatshirt, with Gucci emblazoned on the front in bright green is designed by French artist Nathalie Lété and priced at a whopping $1300 on the Gucci website, which comes to around Rs 97,000. Alia sported no make-up behind her face mask and had her hair up in a half top-knot.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )

While it was just Alia heading for dubbing today, on Wednesday, both Alia and Ranbir had headed to the studio, with Alia wearing a black and white dress and Ranbir wore ripped jeans, a while full-sleeved shirt and a black cap with NY typography and matching mask. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji, began production in 2018 but faced more than a few hiccups. In a February video released by the makers of Brahmastra the release date was announced to be December 4, 2020. In the video Ranbir said to Ayan, “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” in answer to which Ayan said it will release on December 4. Brahmastra is the first film in a fantasy trilogy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In