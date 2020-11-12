Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

fashion-and-trends

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy dubbing for their latest and also first film together, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. And Alia, who has been keeping a fairly low profile lately, was snapped outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai by paparazzi. Alia stepped out of her car in a cute Gucci sweatshirt, blue jeans and a pale pink mask. She wore bright pink sneakers to complete her OOTD and although her outfit looks super chill and relaxed, the whimsical sweatshirt with a Bambi-like fawn on the front and a ladybug and flowers printed on the back comes at a whopping price tag of around Rs 1 lakh. The light pink, heavy felted cotton sweatshirt, with Gucci emblazoned on the front in bright green is designed by French artist Nathalie Lété and priced at a whopping $1300 on the Gucci website, which comes to around Rs 97,000. Alia sported no make-up behind her face mask and had her hair up in a half top-knot.

Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )

While it was just Alia heading for dubbing today, on Wednesday, both Alia and Ranbir had headed to the studio, with Alia wearing a black and white dress and Ranbir wore ripped jeans, a while full-sleeved shirt and a black cap with NY typography and matching mask. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji, began production in 2018 but faced more than a few hiccups. In a February video released by the makers of Brahmastra the release date was announced to be December 4, 2020. In the video Ranbir said to Ayan, “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” in answer to which Ayan said it will release on December 4. Brahmastra is the first film in a fantasy trilogy.

