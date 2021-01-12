Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to help neighbours with emergency Covid vaccine; commercial supplies later

India will send a limited quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries for “emergency use authorisation” under the grant-in-aid programme while commercial supplies will only take place after the vaccines get market authorisation. Read more

Hopeful for positive situation: Army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that flared last year after a scrap in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Read more

5.65 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be transported on Day 1: Hardeep Puri

As the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines was sent to several cities across India from Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday morning, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted four carriers will operate nine flights to transport 5.65 million doses of Covishield. Read more

India vs Australia: 'He was not trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard mark,' Tim Paine defends Steve Smith

Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday defended Steve Smith and said the Aussie batsman was not trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard. Read more

Kim Sharma rocks bikini looks at BTown's favourite holiday destination, Maldives

From leopard prints to glitzy beach wear and recently a sultry black bikini, Mohabbatein-fame Kim Sharma is setting the Internet ablaze with her sizzling looks during her stay at Bollywood's favourite holiday destination, Maldives. Read more

Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love

Gullak is not just a piggybank that serves as the resting place of random change you have lying around, but also a reservoir of stories of the household it resides in. Read more

BMW 220i M Sport launched in India at an introductory price of ₹41 lakh

BMW India has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in a new petrol variant in India today at an introductory price of ₹40.90 lakh. Read more

Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch

One of the top meme trends of 2020 undoubtedly was Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Yashraj Mukhate, a sound engineer, turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song which many still can't stop humming. Read more