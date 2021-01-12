Hopeful for positive situation: Army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that flared last year after a scrap in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"I am hopeful that talks will lead to an amicable situation but we are prepared to meet any challenge," Gen Naravane said during the annual Army Day press conference.

The army chief said Chinese troops have moved back from depth areas in the Tibetan plateau but there has been no thinning of troops at friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Naravane added that the situation in Ladakh will be resolved on the basis of mutual and equal security, which he said was important for disengagement and then de-escalation. The general also said that Pakistan and China pose a potent threat and their nexus can't be wished away.

