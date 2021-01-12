Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch

One of the top meme trends of 2020 undoubtedly was Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Yashraj Mukhate, a sound engineer, turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song which many still can't stop humming. Well, if you enjoyed Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, then here's a video that may tickle your fancy. This clip shows the unique musical twist music producer and composer Mayur Jumani gave to the famous 'gamla' scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watching the recording may get your head bopping.

This recording was shared on Instagram on January 10. "Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as 'The Kajol'" reads the text shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts with the scene from K3G. Here in Kajol's character, Anjali, breaks a vase by accident at the Raichand residence. Horrified, she cries out. This is the sound that Jumani has remixed with some awesome beats to create the song.

Hear it here:

Did watching that video make you giggle? Did it also sort of make you want to get up and grove? If so, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has nearly 83,700 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users said about the share. One person said, "Amazing".

Another individual wrote, "Wow". "Really amazing talent," read one comment under the post.

