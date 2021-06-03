News updates from Hindustan Times: Isolated thunderstorms in Delhi likely today, says IMD and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi weather: Isolated thunderstorms likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C. Read more

IMA probe into deaths of doctors in Bihar points to multiple causes

Continuous work without any leave, administration of just one vaccine, lack of oxygen and ventilators during the peak of the second wave, poor infection control in hospitals and inferior quality of PPE kits and other protective gear are some of the reasons that have emerged to account for the increased fatality of doctors during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Relations can’t be normal till Article 370 restored: Imran Khan

Relations between Pakistan and India cannot be normalised till New Delhi rolls back its decision of August 2019 to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday. Read more

Govt to start course for O2 tanker drivers

The Covid-19 pandemic is set to add a new syllabus in the Union government’s skill development programme, with an agency that operates under the skill ministry preparing a training module for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tanker drivers, with supply of medical oxygen increasing, and many states acquiring tankers. Read more

'I love watching him bat': Sunil Gavaskar names one modern-day player he would have wanted to bat like

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has admitted that he is a fan of T20 cricket, unlike many of the players of his generation, highlighting the several factors that make the format interesting. Read more

Swara Bhasker is in splits as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla films at 5G hearing: ‘I love this country’

Swara Bhasker was left amused as the Delhi High Court’s online hearing of a plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G network in the country was disrupted multiple times by an unidentified person singing songs from her films. Read more

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such pictures. Read more

Watch | ‘MCDs facing unprecedented crisis due to corruption of ruling BJP’: Sisodia