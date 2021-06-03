Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such pictures. There is a high possibility that you’ll also be using those words and more after seeing these incredible images shared by two astronauts who are currently aboard ISS.

The first image is tweeted by astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and it shows the majestic Himalayas. “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

Another picture, shared by astronaut Shane Kimbrough, shows an Italian city named Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he shared along with the image.

Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many expressed their wonder while reacting to the pictures.

Hi Shane, thanks for your words.

When you come home, stay in touch!

I’m here 👇 pic.twitter.com/5Cf79sKEJo — Fulvio Losurdo (@twindiano70) June 2, 2021

Wow wow wow my city looks beautiful also from the space. — Fool_vio (@rompabale) June 2, 2021

The Himalayas are magnificent. Thanks for the photo. — Anne-Marie Hancock (@AnneMarieHanco7) June 2, 2021

Such a majestic view 😍 I should say you guys are so fortunate that us — Ram (@t00reytwi) June 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the astronauts?

