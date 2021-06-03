Home / Trending / Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?
The image shows the Italian city Turin taken from the International Space Station,(Twitter/@astro_kimbrough)
The image shows the Italian city Turin taken from the International Space Station,(Twitter/@astro_kimbrough)
trending

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Two astronauts, currently aboard the International Space Station, took to Twitter to share the images.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:30 AM IST

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such pictures. There is a high possibility that you’ll also be using those words and more after seeing these incredible images shared by two astronauts who are currently aboard ISS.

The first image is tweeted by astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and it shows the majestic Himalayas. “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Another picture, shared by astronaut Shane Kimbrough, shows an Italian city named Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he shared along with the image.

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many expressed their wonder while reacting to the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the astronauts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international space station himalayas italy + 1 more

Related Stories

A photo of Istanbul shared by NASA(Instagram/NASA)
A photo of Istanbul shared by NASA(Instagram/NASA)
trending

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST
NASA took to Instagram to share a picture of Istanbul, city seems to be glowing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.