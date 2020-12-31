News updates from Hindustan Times:‘Jagan will have to pay heavy penalty’, says Chandrababu Naidu on capital shift and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 08:46 IST

‘Jagan will have to pay heavy penalty’: Chandrababu Naidu on capital shift

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to shift the state’s administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and make Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool as judicial capital has snowballed into a major controversy. Read more

India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map

India has linked China’s “early harvest” proposal for settling the Sikkim land boundary to the simultaneous demarcation of the middle sector in Uttarakhand as a stepping stone to phased resolution of the decades-old border dispute. Read more

Delhi on course for chilly new year, records 4.2°C on Tuesday morning

On Monday, Delhi experienced the coldest day ever recorded since 1901, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung plummeting to 9.4 degree Celsius. Read more

Dark shadow over Sunburn, three die at Goa fest

Yet another tourist visiting the controversial yet popular EDM (electronic dance music) festival Sunburn in Goa collapsed and died after being rushed to a hospital. Read more

Romanian woman dies after being ‘set on fire’ during operation

A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said Monday, in a case which has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system. Read more

‘Can’t comment just like this’: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on 4-Day Test match proposal

Opinion is divided on what is the best way ahead for Test cricket. The trigger for the thought to prune matches is an increasing frequency of mismatches, with Tests ending inside four days. Read more

On Kader Khan’s death anniversary, 10 facts about the actor who could make anyone laugh and cry

Kader Khan died at the age of 81 on December 31, 2018. To remember him on his death anniversary, we bring you some unknown facts about him. Read more

Here’s how you can check if your password is safe or not

Google, which already has a password manager that syncs across Chrome and Android, has now added a feature called the password checkup. This feature analyses a user’s logins to ensure that they have not been part of a security breach. Read more