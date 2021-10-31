News updates from Hindustan Times: Jaishankar & Blinken hold talks on sidelines of G20 Summit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaishankar & Blinken discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific cooperation on sidelines of G20 meet

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with US secretary of state Antony Blinken earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome and discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, says father

Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when the Pakistan captain led his side to a historic 10-wicket win against India in Dubai in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24, his father Azam Siddiqui revealed on Saturday.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date revealed? Don't hold your breath

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the news for quite some time now for all the wrong reasons. Reports in the past have given a varied timeline as to when the smartphone would make a debut in the market with some going as far as saying that the phone has been killed owing to the ongoing global chip crisis. While Samsung never officially acknowledged that the phone had been 'killed', reports continued hinting that.

Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha, Luv-Kush don’t do drugs: ‘Their upbringing is good’

Shatrughan Sinha said that his children, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, do not have vices such as drugs. He also talked about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

Milind Soman saw Asiatic Lions in the Gir National Park and this is how it went

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar escaped for a short getaway to Gujarat recently. During their vacation, the couple visited Gir National Park, where they saw Asiatic Lions and a few other animals. The two have been sharing several photos and videos from their vacation on Instagram and delighting followers too.

‘India ready to produce 5 billion Covid doses by…’: PM Modi at G20

At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a collaborative approach is needed to fight Covid-19. PM Modi invited G20 states to make India partner in economic recovery & supply chain diversification.

