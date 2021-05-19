News updates from HT: Kejriwal's remarks would not impact ties, says Singapore High Commissioner and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal's remarks would not impact India-Singapore ties, says High Commissioner

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, said on Wednesday that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent comment regarding the new Covid variant reported in Singapore would have no impact on India-Singapore’s efforts to fight Covid-19 “hand-in-hand”. Read more

New RT-PCR kit 97.3% sensitive in detecting Covid mutants: All you need to know

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the new RT-PCR kit developed by Sree Chitra Turunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology under the department of sciences and technology is 97.3 per cent sensitive. Read more

New York state probes Trump Organization in ‘criminal capacity’

The New York state attorney general’s office has announced it is now investigating the Trump Organization also in a “criminal capacity”, broadening its civil probe in a significant escalation of legal risk for former president Donald Trump, a one-time New Yorker who now lives in Florida. Read more

Centre relaxes deadline for opening account in SBI for foreign funds by NGOs

The Union home ministry has extended the deadline for opening designated bank accounts for foreign donations meant for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s 11 Sansad Marg branch in New Delhi to June 30. Read more

Singularly focused on Covid relief activities: Congress

About 100 activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have been working round the clock in the national Capital monitoring the availability of beds in hospitals while a smaller group manages a Covid control room that receives calls from people looking for help. Read more﻿

‘Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy’: Shami on why Virat Kohli celebrates wickets more than bowlers

Team India speedster Mohammed Shami is no different. Even though he is mostly seen celebrating his scalps with a bright smile and the right index finger pointing upwards, there have been occasions where he has been more expressive. Read more

Move over LBDs, Priyanka Chopra is making a strong case for little pink dresses

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can make even the baggiest of burlap sacks look good so when The White Tiger actor does take effort, it is no doubt that she leaves many of her fans and followers picking up their jaws. Read more

Watch: After Tauktae, now Cyclone Yaas all set to hit Bengal, Odisha around May 25