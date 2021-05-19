News updates from HT: Kejriwal's remarks would not impact ties, says Singapore High Commissioner and all the latest news
Kejriwal's remarks would not impact India-Singapore ties, says High Commissioner
Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, said on Wednesday that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent comment regarding the new Covid variant reported in Singapore would have no impact on India-Singapore’s efforts to fight Covid-19 “hand-in-hand”. Read more
New RT-PCR kit 97.3% sensitive in detecting Covid mutants: All you need to know
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the new RT-PCR kit developed by Sree Chitra Turunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology under the department of sciences and technology is 97.3 per cent sensitive. Read more
New York state probes Trump Organization in ‘criminal capacity’
The New York state attorney general’s office has announced it is now investigating the Trump Organization also in a “criminal capacity”, broadening its civil probe in a significant escalation of legal risk for former president Donald Trump, a one-time New Yorker who now lives in Florida. Read more
Centre relaxes deadline for opening account in SBI for foreign funds by NGOs
The Union home ministry has extended the deadline for opening designated bank accounts for foreign donations meant for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s 11 Sansad Marg branch in New Delhi to June 30. Read more
Singularly focused on Covid relief activities: Congress
About 100 activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have been working round the clock in the national Capital monitoring the availability of beds in hospitals while a smaller group manages a Covid control room that receives calls from people looking for help. Read more
‘Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy’: Shami on why Virat Kohli celebrates wickets more than bowlers
Team India speedster Mohammed Shami is no different. Even though he is mostly seen celebrating his scalps with a bright smile and the right index finger pointing upwards, there have been occasions where he has been more expressive. Read more
Move over LBDs, Priyanka Chopra is making a strong case for little pink dresses
Priyanka Chopra Jonas can make even the baggiest of burlap sacks look good so when The White Tiger actor does take effort, it is no doubt that she leaves many of her fans and followers picking up their jaws. Read more
Watch: After Tauktae, now Cyclone Yaas all set to hit Bengal, Odisha around May 25
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause