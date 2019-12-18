News updates from Hindustan Times: Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council

The GST Council, the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime,fixed 28 per cent tax rate on lottery effective March 1, 2020, news agency PTI quoted the Revenue Secretary as saying. Read more

In historic move, US House set to vote to impeach Donald Trump

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump’s conduct - and the larger political schism within the nation itself. Read more

Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for prayers, first time since J&K’s special status was revoked

For the first time since August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, and 135 days later, congregational prayers were held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid on Wednesday. Read more

‘Not a personal win’: Cyrus Mistry on being reinstated as Tata Sons Chairman

Cyrus Mistry, who was dramatically sacked three years ago, on Wednesday won big when the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored him as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal has also held the appointment of N Chandra as executive chairman illegal. Read more

‘Only one lawyer at a time’: Supreme Court irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday got irked when several lawyers simultaneously started arguing loudly during the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Read more

6, 6, 4, 6, 6 - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant create Indian record for most runs in an over in ODIs

India middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant enthralled Visakhapatnam crowd as they took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners to help their side post a mammoth total of 387/5 in the 3rd ODI. Read more

Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks

The left arm wrist spinner picked up a hat-trick against West Indies in the second one day international at Vizag. He thus became the first Indian to pick a hat-trick twice in international, having achieved the feat against Australia in an ODI earlier. Read more

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood actors’ silence over CAA protests, calls them ‘sissies, cowards, spineless’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out her Bollywood colleagues for their perceived silence over recent protests which were organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling a section of the industry ‘sissies’, ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’. Read more

Jamia students clear way for ambulance amidst protests. Watch

A recent video involving students and a ambulance has won hearts of people. The clip was captured on Monday during the protests by students of Jamia Milia Islamia. The clip was later shared on Twitter by an user of the micro-blogging site. Read more