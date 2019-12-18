e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council.
Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council.(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lotteries to be taxed at 28% from March next year, votes GST Council

The GST Council, the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime,fixed 28 per cent tax rate on lottery effective March 1, 2020, news agency PTI quoted the Revenue Secretary as saying. Read more

In historic move, US House set to vote to impeach Donald Trump

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump’s conduct - and the larger political schism within the nation itself. Read more

Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for prayers, first time since J&K’s special status was revoked

For the first time since August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, and 135 days later, congregational prayers were held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid on Wednesday. Read more

‘Not a personal win’: Cyrus Mistry on being reinstated as Tata Sons Chairman

Cyrus Mistry, who was dramatically sacked three years ago, on Wednesday won big when the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored him as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal has also held the appointment of N Chandra as executive chairman illegal. Read more

‘Only one lawyer at a time’: Supreme Court irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday got irked when several lawyers simultaneously started arguing loudly during the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Read more

6, 6, 4, 6, 6 - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant create Indian record for most runs in an over in ODIs

India middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant enthralled Visakhapatnam crowd as they took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners to help their side post a mammoth total of 387/5 in the 3rd ODI. Read more

Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks

The left arm wrist spinner picked up a hat-trick against West Indies in the second one day international at Vizag. He thus became the first Indian to pick a hat-trick twice in international, having achieved the feat against Australia in an ODI earlier. Read more

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood actors’ silence over CAA protests, calls them ‘sissies, cowards, spineless’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out her Bollywood colleagues for their perceived silence over recent protests which were organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling a section of the industry ‘sissies’, ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’. Read more

Jamia students clear way for ambulance amidst protests. Watch

A recent video involving students and a ambulance has won hearts of people. The clip was captured on Monday during the protests by students of Jamia Milia Islamia. The clip was later shared on Twitter by an user of the micro-blogging site. Read more

tags
top news
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news