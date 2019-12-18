Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for prayers, first time since J&K’s special status was revoked

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:16 IST

For the first time since August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, and 135 days later, congregational prayers were held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid on Wednesday.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf, the body managing the mosque, said that they held a meeting on Tuesday after security forces were removed from the gates and decided to go ahead with the prayers.

“We offered Zuhr (afternoon) and Asr (late afternoon) prayers today after the armed forces were removed from the mosque gates. The market is also open and if the situation remains normal, the prayers would continue,” said a member of the Auqaf.

Some 100 to 150 people gathered at the mosque, sat in neatly ordered rows as the Imam led the prayers. Some women and children had also turned up at the 14th century mosque first built by Sultan Sikander Shah.

Though security restrictions in the area were lifted from November 22, local residents had refused to offer prayers in the mosque till the heavy deployment of security forces around it was removed.

For the past 19 consecutive Fridays, the prayers have not been held in the grand mosque where separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers the weekly sermon after strict restrictions were imposed across Kashmir.

The political leaders, including Mirwaiz, in the state continue to be under house arrest. As many as 33 political leaders of different mainstream political parties are currently lodged at MLA hostel in the heart of the city.

“We would also go ahead with the Friday prayers now. The early morning or the evening prayers won’t be held owing to intense cold,” the Auqaf member said.

From early morning, the local volunteers were seen cleaning the mosque and dusting its mats. Some people became emotional and kissed its huge wooden pillars.

“I offered Namaz today and I am so happy and grateful to Allah. I also intend to offer coming Friday prayers. I just have one request that the mosque should not be closed. This is god’s house. Don’t impose curfew here,” said Aijaz Ahmad Baba, a resident.

Kashmir was put under a lockdown with strict restrictions and communication blockade on August 5 when the state’s special status was abrogated in the parliament and Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories.

Although restrictions have been mostly relaxed and landlines and postpaid mobiles restored since then but internet services continue to be blocked.