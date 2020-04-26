News updates from Hindustan Times: Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 cases reach 2,096, Indore has half of them and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:23 IST

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 update: Cases reach 2,096, Indore has half of them

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 2,096 on Sunday, according to Union health ministry data. Ninety nine people have died of the disease in the state, according to the health ministry. Indore continues to be the hotspot in Madhya Pradesh; 56 fresh cases were reported in the city till Saturday afternoon.

Covid-19: The countries with most cases and deaths

More than 180 countries and territories have reported nearly 2.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and over 200,000 deaths since the contagion was reported from China’s Wuhan late last year. After the first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, global fatalities linked to the virus passed 200,000 on Saturday, more than one-quarter of them in the United States. Which are the 10 most affected countries?

Ramayan: When Ram and Sita were photobombed by Laxman, Bharat, Shatrughan in this throwback pic

Doordarshan is revisiting its past glory in the times of coronavirus crisis as it telecasts its iconic series Ramayan and Mahabharat to help people tide over the lockdown. The social media generation has also found its latest fix in the Indian epics and the trivia involved with it. Throwback photos from the time when Ramayan was shot have become Twitter gold. Which is the latest one?

‘My family is more important than my game’

Suresh Raina, ace India batsman who represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he is the second highest run-scorer in history. Sharing his experience of dealing with Covid-19, he told HT, “ It is everyone’s responsibility to be sensible, help each other and be united. The more you can stay at home, the better it is.”

YouTube app to save you from long scrolls by hiding the video comments section

This change will be coming to both Android and iOS versions of the YouTube app in the ‘next few weeks’ as mentioned in Google’s updated support page.

Covid-19: Proper intake of vitamins and minerals in your diet boosts immunity, here’s how

As the Covid-19 crisis disrupts economies globally, it’s vital to ensure adequate intake of micronutrients to boost overall immune functions and prevent life-threatening infections.

Residents help an elderly neighbour stay entertained in quarantine

Being in lockdown is no easy task. Boredom and loneliness can really take a toll on one’s mental and physical health. For an elderly lady , her neighbours are the ones who are sharing their books and movies with her.

Bihar BCECEB- ITICAT 2020 registration deadline extended due to lockdown

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date to register for Industrial Training Institute - Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 till May 10. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on April 26. This has been done considering the hardships faced by the applicants due to the lockdown in view of Covid- 19.

‘Covid-19 has taught India a lesson…’: CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat commented on how Covid-19 has taught India a lesson. He said, “Covid-19 has taught us a lesson that time has now come to be self-reliant.” He added, “In India, when we’re looking at becoming a regional power, we’ll have to support others & not be dependent on support. It’s important that we start depending on Make in India.”

Watch the full video for more details.