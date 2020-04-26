Covid-19: The countries with most cases and deaths

world

More than 180 countries and territories have reported nearly 2.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and over 200,000 deaths since the contagion was reported from China’s Wuhan late last year.

After the first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, global fatalities linked to the virus passed 200,000 on Saturday, more than one-quarter of them in the United States.

It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments.

India has reported that 26,496 people have been infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the respiratory disease, and 824 fatalities.

Here are the 10 worst-affected countries across the world:

US: The country has reported 939,053 cases and 53,816 deaths as of Sunday and pockets sought to restart their economies following a month of government-ordered lockdowns.

This reopening has come despite warnings of many public health experts, who say the increased human interaction could spark a new wave of cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious virus.

Spain: There were 223,759 cases and 22,902 deaths in Spain, where residents will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also said on Saturday, in the latest move to ease one of the world’s tightest coronavirus lockdowns, the government will on Tuesday unveil its broader lockdown exit plan that will likely be put into action in the second half of May.

Unlike most other countries in the world, since imposing a lockdown on March 14, Spain has not allowed anyone out for walks, jogs or bike rides, allowing them to leave home only to buy food or medicine or to briefly walk the dog, other than for a medical emergency. Spain’s state of emergency was extended this week until midnight on May 9.

Italy: The European country has 195,351 cases and 26,384 deaths, the toll dropped to its lowest level since March 17 but is highest after the US.

The Lombardy region registers the most cases in Italy, adding some 700 on Saturday for a total of nearly 72,000 infected persons there since Italy’s first case in that northern region on February 20. Much of Italy’s south has been spared the brunt of the outbreak.

France: France has 161,644 cases and 22,614 deaths linked to coronavirus, with 14,050 occurring in hospitals.

France recorded another 369 deaths due to Covid-19 but has continued to experience a steady decline in the number of patients in hospital or in need of intensive care beds due to the virus. There have been a total of 22,614 deaths linked to coronavirus in France, with 14,050 occurring in hospitals, an increase of 198 over the past day.

Germany: Of all the big European countries hit by coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s confirmed cases increased by 2055 to 152,438, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, the second day of deceleration after three days of acceleration in new infections.

On Friday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2337. The reported death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, the tally showed on Saturday.

United Kingdom: The UK now has 149,556 cases and 20,381 deaths—the fifth-highest official coronavirus death toll in the world after the US, Italy, Spain and France—and scientists have said that the death rate will only start to decline quickly in another couple of weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering after falling seriously ill with Covid-19 earlier this month.

Turkey: Turkey has 107,773 cases, the highest total in any country outside western Europe or the US, and reported 2706 fatalities. A total of 25,582 people have so far recovered from Covid-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,308.

Iran: There are 89,328 Covid-19 patients, of whom 3096 are in a critical condition, in Iran and its death toll from the coronavirus disease has risen by 76 to reach 5650.

Deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi said Iran’s daily death toll had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries worst affected by the Covid-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world’s highest death tolls.

China: China, where the contagion started, has said it has 82,827cases and 4632 deaths. It reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday.

Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province, which neighbours Hong Kong.

The remaining five cases were imported, down from 11 on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed. The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, up slightly from 29 on the previous day.

Russia: The number of new coronavirus cases in the country has risen by 5966 over the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 74,588.

It also reported 66 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 681.

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the early stages of the outbreak.

