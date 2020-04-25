e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 cell types are entry points for virus

2 cell types are entry points for virus

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:18 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustantimes
         

Scientists have identified two types of cells in the nose that are likely to be point of infection for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, in the body.

The respiratory tract is filled with numerous cells, among which are goblet cells and ciliated cells. While goblet cells secrete mucous to trap pathogens and foreign matter, ciliated cells have hair like structures that transport such trapped matter out of the body.

According to a study published in Nature Medicine, these cells also have high levels of the proteins ACE2, which acts as a receptor for the virus’s spike protein to attach itself to, and TMPRSS2 which helps the virus to enter the cell, and thereafter replicate and causes infection. The conclusions of the study stress the importance of wearing masks to both prevent infection and also reduce transmission of the disease, experts said.

In usual circumstances, ACE2 is recognized as a potential therapeutic strategy in hypertension and cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung injury, and fibrotic disorders. TMPRSS2 is understood to be involved in a variety of biological processes, whose malfunction often leads to human diseases and disorders.

The researchers analysed multiple Human Cell Atlas (HCA), which provides reference maps of all the cells in the body. These included cells from the lung, nasal cavity, eye, gut, heart, kidney and liver. They looked for cells that expressed the of two key entry proteins and found them in the nose, eyes and intestine.

This suggests infection via the eye and tear ducts, and a potential for faecal-oral transmission, the study said.

“Earlier studies had also pointed out that the ACE2 receptor is expressed more in the epithelial cells of the nose but this study shows that the protease which helps with the binding of the spike protein of the virus are co-expressed in the nose and hence these cells are more likely to get infected. This study shows that the upper respiratory tract gets affected first by the infection. This is why its transmissibility increases manifold, making SARS-CoV-2 more infectious than SARS,” said Dr. Shobha Broor, former head of the AIIMS department of virology who has read the study.

Dr Martijn Nawijn, from the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands and co-author of the study, said in a statement published in ScienceDaily, a website for latest research: “While there are many factors that contribute to virus transmissibility, our findings are consistent with the rapid infection rates of the virus seen so far. The location of these cells on the surface of the inside of the nose make them highly accessible to the virus, and also may assist with transmission to other people.”

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news