e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours

India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra and Gujarat, where the coronavirus outbreak has been growing at a much faster pace recently than the rest of the country, had the most number of cases.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
People in a queue, maintaining social distancing, at a shop during lockdown in Gole Market, New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020.
People in a queue, maintaining social distancing, at a shop during lockdown in Gole Market, New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

India reported 1,990 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 561 more than Saturday, and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

The ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed 19,868 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2 and 824 people have now died of the respiratory disease across the country. The number of patients who have been cured or discharged has also gone up to 5803 on Sunday morning from 5062 from a day earlier.

Maharashtra and Gujarat, where the coronavirus outbreak has been growing at a much faster pace recently than the rest of the country, had the most number of cases.

Also read: Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet

With 7,628 infections and 323 deaths, Maharashtra continued to report the most number of cases in the country. In Gujarat, there were 3071 Covid-19 patients and 133 deaths.

Officials have said the national doubling rate of infections was 9.1 days. According to HT’s analysis of the numbers reported by the states, this was 4.3 and 6.7 days respectively for Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Officials said the overall growth in the number of cases in India has been linear, compared to some other countries where it has been exponential.

Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and secretary of the department of health research, has said the case positivity rate has been about 4.5% throughout.

Positivity rate is the proportion of people who test positive among all individuals tested on a particular day.

“So we can safely say that we have managed to flatten the curve,” Dr Bhargava said.

Also read: States divided on extending lockdown beyond May 3

While officials and experts argue that this number suggests India been testing adequately, the total number of tests carried out across the country is still a mere 420 per million population.

ICMR data shows there were close to 40,000 tests carried out by the government as well as private labs across the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of states over video conference, the third such on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday to discuss a number of issues including a decision on the lockdown.

tags
top news
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news