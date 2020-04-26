e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat at 11am today, focus likely on Covid-19 situation

PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat at 11am today, focus likely on Covid-19 situation

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on March 29, four days after announcing the first phase of nationwide lockdown, the PM had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to 'win this battle'.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 05:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PM Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast at 11 am on April 26, 2020.
PM Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast at 11 am on April 26, 2020. (ANI / Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday as the country continues to be in a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He is expected to inform the people about the progress in the fight against Covid-19 disease and his views on the road ahead.

“Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow,” the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

 

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on March 29, four days after announcing the first phase of nationwide lockdown, the PM had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to ‘win this battle’.

“I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” he had said.

Since that address, a second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which will end on May 3. The government has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but with certain conditions.

According to the Union health ministry figures released on Saturday evening, India’s coronavirus count stood at 24,942 including 18, 953 active cases and 779 deaths from Covid-19.

Sunday’s broadcast of Mann Ki Baat will originate from AIR Delhi and be relayed by all AIR stations, AIR FM channels, including FM Gold and FM Rainbow, local radio stations and all five community radio stations.

