News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST

Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 8,493 fresh cases, the state health department said. It now stands 6,04,358. The state has added one lakh cases since August 8 when the tally crossed the 5-lakh mark. Read More

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey state of US. Read More

Pandit Jasraj: Early life, awards and other achievements of the Padma Vibhushan awardee

With a career spanning over 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Vibhushan (2000). Read More

Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force

The Centre on Monday appointed Gujarat cadre IPS officer - Rakesh Asthana as the new director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to an official order. Read More

The importance of Kamala Harris | Opinion

Kamala Devi Harris, a Black-identifying woman of Indian heritage, has been picked as the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. African-Americans form only 12% and Indian-Americans under one per cent of the electorate. Historically, three women have appeared on the presidential ticket before Harris. All of them have lost. So, then, why did Joe Biden pick Harris as his running mate in what many are calling the most crucial election in American history? Read this opinion piece by Amit Ahuja

Chetan Chauhan cremated with state honours

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of Covid-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur. Read More

iQoo 5, iQoo 5 Pro launched: Check price, specs

The iQoo 5 series smartphones are the successors to the iQoo 3 series smartphones that were launched last year and they come loaded with high-end specifications including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz display. Read More

Netizens ponder if they’d wear this transparent mask or not

Masks have become an everyday essential protective item for people around the world. An initiative titled CLIU is designing a special type of mask which has a transparent covering around the mouth area. This unique design has got netizens torn, wondering if they would be willing to try this novel design or not. Read More

When Pandit Jasraj almost fainted on being presented 5,000 gold coins

Music maestro Pandit Jasraj, who died at the age of 90, on Monday, once revealed in an interview how he almost fainted on receiving a prize of 5,000 gold coins from the king of Nepal. Read More