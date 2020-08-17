News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 8,493 fresh cases, the state health department said. It now stands 6,04,358. The state has added one lakh cases since August 8 when the tally crossed the 5-lakh mark. Read More
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey state of US. Read More
Pandit Jasraj: Early life, awards and other achievements of the Padma Vibhushan awardee
With a career spanning over 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Vibhushan (2000). Read More
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
The Centre on Monday appointed Gujarat cadre IPS officer - Rakesh Asthana as the new director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to an official order. Read More
The importance of Kamala Harris | Opinion
Kamala Devi Harris, a Black-identifying woman of Indian heritage, has been picked as the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. African-Americans form only 12% and Indian-Americans under one per cent of the electorate. Historically, three women have appeared on the presidential ticket before Harris. All of them have lost. So, then, why did Joe Biden pick Harris as his running mate in what many are calling the most crucial election in American history? Read this opinion piece by Amit Ahuja
Chetan Chauhan cremated with state honours
Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of Covid-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur. Read More
iQoo 5, iQoo 5 Pro launched: Check price, specs
The iQoo 5 series smartphones are the successors to the iQoo 3 series smartphones that were launched last year and they come loaded with high-end specifications including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz display. Read More
Netizens ponder if they’d wear this transparent mask or not
Masks have become an everyday essential protective item for people around the world. An initiative titled CLIU is designing a special type of mask which has a transparent covering around the mouth area. This unique design has got netizens torn, wondering if they would be willing to try this novel design or not. Read More
When Pandit Jasraj almost fainted on being presented 5,000 gold coins
Music maestro Pandit Jasraj, who died at the age of 90, on Monday, once revealed in an interview how he almost fainted on receiving a prize of 5,000 gold coins from the king of Nepal. Read More