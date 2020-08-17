e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force

Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force

The 1984 batch IPS officer, currently heading the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with additional charge of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will assume full time charge of the border guarding force deployed at the approximately 2,280 km long border with Pakistan.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rakesh Asthana, known for his acumen in investigations and strong leadership skills, will hold the post of DG BSF till July 31, 2021, the time of his retirement.
Rakesh Asthana, known for his acumen in investigations and strong leadership skills, will hold the post of DG BSF till July 31, 2021, the time of his retirement.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Centre on Monday appointed Gujarat cadre IPS officer - Rakesh Asthana as the new director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to an official order.

The 1984 batch IPS officer, currently heading the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with additional charge of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will assume full time charge of the border guarding force deployed at the approximately 2,280 km long border with Pakistan.

Currently, DG Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal, a batchmate of Asthana, was holding the additional charge of BSF since March this year.

However, the government felt that keeping in view developments at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or de-facto border with China and Pakistan’s mischievous activities, there was a need to appoint a full time chief in BSF, said a government official.

Asthana, known for his acumen in investigations and strong leadership skills, will hold the post of DG BSF till July 31, 2021, time of his retirement. As a young SP in the CBI in 1997, he had arrested RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. He has investigated several high profile cases including the VVIP chopper scam and bank fraud by Vijay Mallya.

He will also continue to hold the additional charge of NCB.

Asthana - a former Special Director of CBI and his then boss Alok Verma were embroiled in a bitter fight in 2018 during which both levelled corruption allegations against each other. Verma, then CBI Director, had even filed a case naming Asthana in October 2018 but the Gujarat cadre IPS officer was exonerated of all charges by a court on March 7 this year.

In fact, after the allegations came out in October 2018, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) conducted an enquiry against Verma and found him guilty of irregularities and impropriety. Verma was removed from the coveted post of CBI Director on January 10, 2019 by a high powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) order issued on Monday also stated that 1986 batch IPS officer - V S K Kaumudi, who is currently the director general of BPRD (Bureau of police research and development) has been appointed as special secretary (internal security) or SS(IS) in the ministry of home affairs.

Another 1986 batch IPS officer - Jawed Akhtar has been appointed as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In