News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur to discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients after ten days and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manipur tweaks Covid-19 protocol; asymptomatic patients to be discharged after 10 days

Asymptomatic Covid-19 positive persons will be discharged from Covid care centres after 10 days, according to an updated advisory on Covid-19 treatment protocol in Manipur. “There is no retest before discharge. Persons will self isolate at home for further seven days and self-monitor his/her health,” said a Wednesday press release by Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department. Read more

Ashok Gehlot calls for apolitical Covid-19 campaign, Raje, Kataria extend support

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to leaders of all parties, MPs, MLAs to actively participate in the mass movement against coronavirus-- being launched on October 2--by rising above the political divide and making it successful. Read more

US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official

Ahead of an upcoming ministerial meeting of the Quad - as a consultative group comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia calls itself - a senior US state department official dismissed talk of formalising the association, saying America wanted to strengthen existing regional architectures, not create new ones. Read more

IPL 2020: Shane Warne provides update on Ben Stokes’ availability for Rajasthan Royals

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to arrive in the UAE to take part in the IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals. Amid growing whispers that Stokes might miss the first half of the tournament, Royals’ mentor Shane Warne provided an update on the all-rounder’s availability for this year’s Indian Premier League. Read more

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa has a message for ‘messiah of outsiders’: ‘Irrfan didn’t get cover page for many years, he didn’t get depressed’

Actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared a long note on how she looks at the insider-outsider debate that has been raging in the industry for a few years now. Citing her own example as an amalgamation of varied cultures and ethos, Sutapa said her late husband Irrfan did not seek approval of anyone in Bollywood. Read more

Maruti Suzuki continues recovery process, small cars show the way in September

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday informed it had sold 160,442 units in September, a 30.8% growth over the same period in 2019. And once again, a positive demand for its smaller offerings are the main driving force in a market that is gradually recovering from the after-effects of the nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Readmore

Woman’s happy reaction after being hired was secretly caught on camera. Video is as wholesome as it sounds

A video of a woman’s reaction after being hired is the wholesome content you didn’t know you needed today but you do. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures how the woman reacted once she walked outside the office building after getting the job. Watch

‘I did what corrupt media refused to do’: Trump on first Presidential debate

US President Donald Trump attacked his Democratic challenger Joe Biden after the first presidential debate. While addressing an election rally in Minnesota’s Duluth, Trump said, “Last night I did what the corrupt media has refused to do, I held Joe Biden accountable for his 47 years of lies, 47 years of betrayal and 47 years of failure.” Watch