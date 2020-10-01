Manipur tweaks Covid-19 protocol; asymptomatic patients to be discharged after 10 days

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:58 IST

Asymptomatic Covid-19 positive persons will be discharged from Covid care centres after 10 days, according to an updated advisory on Covid-19 treatment protocol in Manipur.

“There is no retest before discharge. Persons will self isolate at home for further seven days and self-monitor his/her health,” said a Wednesday press release by Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department.

Dr Mangang added that medical officers in the CCC will issue a discharge slip to such asymptomatic patients. This protocol, he said, was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

When a person does not have symptoms and is not infectious, the person is perfectly safe to be discharged and sent home, the press release added.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Manipur is 596 including 335 active cases and 261 persons who have been declared recovered.

The recovery rate from the disease in Manipur has climbed from 74.80% on Tuesday to 77.02% on Wednesday.

Two deaths have been registered in the state due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 67.

The state has recorded a total of 237 new Covid-19 positive cases including 206 from the general population and 31 personnel from the central armed police force (CAPF) in the past 24 hours.

Seven of the newly infected are returnees from other states and the rest are local residents without any significant travel history, the release added. They are being shifted to Covid care facilities.

The total number of Covid positive cases in Manipur stands at 10,983 on Wednesday while the cumulative number of discharged cases stands at 8,460, the release stated. The total number of active cases is 2,456.

As of Wednesday, 3,85,227 people were screened at various entry points into the state, while 2,41,648 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.