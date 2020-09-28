e-paper
In Manipur, newly inducted ministers allocated cabinet portfolios

In Manipur, newly inducted ministers allocated cabinet portfolios

On Thursday, three BJP MLAs Sorokhiabam Rajen Singh (Lamsang), Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon), Thokchom Satyabarta (Yaiskul) and two ex-MLAs Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi) and Okram Henry (Wangkhei) were sworn in as cabinet ministers after six ministers were dropped.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 01:14 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday allocated portfolios to the five new ministers in his cabinet.
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday allocated portfolios to the five new ministers in his cabinet.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Three days after induction as ministers in the council of ministers of the three-and-half year-old BJP-led coalition government in Manipur, chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday allocated portfolios to the five new ministers in his cabinet.

Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

As per the notification, chief minister N Biren Singh will continue to hold Home, Personnel, Planning, Revenue portfolios and any other department not allocated specifically.

On the other hand Sorokhiabam Rajen has been allocated Education, Fisheries Command Area Development Authority; Vungzagin Valte has been assigned Tribal Affairs & Hills, Transport, and General Administrative Department while Oinam Lukhoi has been given the charge of Agriculture, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Tourism.

Thokchom Satyabarta has been allocated Consumers Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Law & Legislative Affairs & Employment while Okram Henry has been given Municipal Administration Housing and Urban Development, Social Welfare, Cooperation.

On Thursday, three BJP MLAs Sorokhiabam Rajen Singh (Lamsang), Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon), Thokchom Satyabarta (Yaiskul) and two ex-MLAs Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi) and Okram Henry (Wangkhei) were sworn in as cabinet ministers after six ministers were dropped. Lukhoi and Henry were Congress MLAs who had resigned and joined BJP.

The six minister who were dropped from the council of ministers include V Hangkhalian (Agriculture and Animal Husbandry), Nemcha Kipgen (Social Welfare and Cooperation) and Th Radheshyam (Education, Labour and Employment), L Jayantakumar (Health & Family welfare), N Kayisii (Tribal Affairs & Fisheries) and K Shyam (Consumers Affairs Food & Public Distribution).

While Hangkhalian, Nemcha Kipgen and Radheshyam are from the BJP, Jayantakumar and Kayisii are from the National People’s Party. Shyam is from Lok Janshakti Party.

On Friday, women folk of Kangpokpi, the native constituency of BJP legislator and former social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen, staged a sit-in demonstration against dropping her from the council of ministers.

