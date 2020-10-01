e-paper
Woman’s happy reaction after being hired was secretly caught on camera. Video is as wholesome as it sounds

“So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” with the caption, the video was shared on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has now left people happy.
The video has now left people happy. (Instagram/@dakara_spence)
         

A video of a woman’s reaction after being hired is the wholesome content you didn’t know you needed today but you do. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures how the woman reacted once she walked outside the office building after getting the job.

Shared by her employer, the video makes for a sweet watch. Instagram user @dakara_spence shared the clip with a simply yet descriptive caption. “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” she wrote. The video shows the woman doing a happy dance and the whole act was captured on a security camera.

Check out the video. However, let us warn you that the clip may leave you grinning ear to ear:

Isn’t that celebratory dance absolutely amazing! Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5 lakh views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over the video. The woman in question also replied to the post. “I Had To Do It! I thought nobody saw! I was wrong. Thank You!” she wrote.

“I love the fact we all happy for her and some of us dancing with her in spirit. Congratulations to her,” expressed an Instagram user. “You go girl,” commented another. “This is so wholesome,” wrote a third.

“Do your dance girl!!! Congratulations to her and thank you for giving her a chance. We have no clue what people are dealing with, and from seeing her joy, this job was possibly her saving grace,” commented a fourth.

There were many who wrote congratulations to wish her on this new journey.

What do you think of the video?

