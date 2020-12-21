News updates from Hindustan Times: Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s campaign for 2022 UP assembly elections in Lucknow on Tuesday and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:48 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s capital city, Lucknow, on Tuesday to officially launch the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Read More

India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit

India and Vietnam signed seven agreements for cooperation in areas such as defence, petrochemicals and nuclear energy and unveiled a joint vision for peace and prosperity against the backdrop of concerns in both countries about China’s aggressive actions across the region. Read More

India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report

The population of leopard in India has increased by 60 per cent, according to a report released by the government on Monday. Read More

Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers are available for download already

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones in January. Ahead of the official launch, the internet has been brimming with various details about the upcoming smartphone series. Now, Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers have appeared online. Read More

India vs Australia: ‘They’ll be embarrassed’ - Michael Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India in Melbourne

India’s batting performance in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide left the cricketing world shocked. The No. 3-ranked Test team in the world, in a bid to extend their first-innings lead of 53, imploded. Read More

Govinda burns the dance floor to Coolie No 1 song at birthday bash, Shakti Kapoor joins him. Watch video

Govinda threw a lavish party at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday night, to celebrate his 57th birthday. Pictures and videos of the celebrations are being widely shared online by fan clubs, and show the actor dancing to his popular tracks from Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1. Read More

Man creates portrait of Rajkummar Rao using 500 Rubik’s cubes, actor shares clip on Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao re-shared a recording by Instagram user Sumeet Dwibedy on his story. The clip shows Dwibedy creating a portrait of Rao using 500 Rubik’s cubes. To say that the recording is awe-inspiring would be an understatement. Read More

US threat to India-Russia missile system deal? Envoy slams ‘unilateral sanction’

December 21, 2020 marked the 10th anniversary of the elevation of India-Russia strategic partnership to special and privileged status. On the occasion, Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, and Deputy Chief of Mission, Roman Babushkin, commented on various facets of the relationship. Watch

