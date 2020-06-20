News updates from Hindustan Times: Minimum five days of institutional quarantine for Covid infections in Delhi and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:56 IST

At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Friday evening controversially ordered a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for “each case” under home quarantine in the city, in an unexpected move that could strain the Capital’s already-stretched health care infra and workers, discourage people from undergoing tests, and inconvenience around 8,500 people currently under home isolation. Read more

9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government transferred nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), on Friday following the death of six elephants in the last 11 days in the state. Read more

SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment project again

The Supreme Court on Friday declined stay on the redevelopment of Lutyen’s Delhi’s Central Vista for the second time in two months stating that it cannot prevent government authorities from acting as per law. Read more

US attorney who oversaw cases of Donald Trump’s allies steps down

The US attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump and an investigation into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post, officials said Friday. Read more

‘There is some apprehension about how things will open up’: Pullela Gopichand

Performing several duties almost every day of the year, Pullela Gopichand is one of the busiest coach-cum-administrators in Indian sport. The lockdown to combat Covid-19 allowed him some ‘me time’ which he utilised to work on his mind and body. Read more

Too much power wielded in limited hands will create more Sushant Singh Rajput like stories

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, singer Sonu Nigam posted a seven-minute-long video on Instagram on Thursday. He requested top music labels to be “a little sensitive” towards young talents so that the latter may not end up facing a fate like Rajput. Read more

Peppa Pig and friends enjoy yoga, practice mindfulness

What happens when Peppa Pig and her friends do yoga? They learn how to relax. One morning, Peppa and her friends were at the playgroup when their teacher Madame Gazelle informed them about a visit by Miss Rabbit to teach them how to relax with yoga. Read more

Watch: WHO warns world of a ‘new and dangerous phase’ of Covid-19