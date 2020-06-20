‘There is some apprehension about how things will open up’: Pullela Gopichand

other-sports

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 07:58 IST

Performing several duties almost every day of the year, Pullela Gopichand is one of the busiest coach-cum-administrators in Indian sport. The lockdown to combat Covid-19 allowed him some ‘me time’ which he utilised to work on his mind and body.

But that doesn’t mean the former All England champion was disconnected from badminton. Gopichand regularly spoke to the players scheduling their fitness and training and allaying their fears of a world unlocked.

In this interview, the chief national coach discusses a number of issues including the new calendar introduced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), resuming training, the new Olympic qualifying period and more. Excerpts:

When do you think training will restart?

We are hoping that from July 1 (stadiums will remain shut in Hyderabad till June 30) we will have phased play starting but that depends on the state government’s regulations regarding the lockdown and opening up.

Now that Badminton World Federation (BWF) has come out with a calendar, have you had discussions with the authorities when to start the national camp?

When we start training we can think about that. Sports Authority of India (SAI) has said that you can start the camps but the state government regulations say we cannot. So we’re just waiting for the state government to give us the go-ahead.

How will players manage the 20-odd tournaments packed into four months by the BWF with many of them overlapping?

At the moment the talk is about practice. And although BWF has mentioned the tournaments, it also depends how the travel restrictions in various countries are, how the quarantine rules are before we can actually think about free movement and access to countries for back-to-back tournaments. We will have to look at visa regulations before we plan our schedule. Having said that, although this is a packed schedule, players have a choice. These are not the most important tournaments as they are not part of the Olympic qualification. So the players can decide to skip and play only as many as they can.

Your thoughts on BWF shifting the Olympic qualifying cycle to early next year?

That is a good decision.

The new qualifying period is lengthy (17 weeks) but the number of qualifying tournaments remains the same.

I think BWF has done a good job. It is only fair that the tournaments which were left out in the previous qualification (period) are part of the new. So it is not unfair for the players who already played well in the previous tournaments which were scheduled as Olympic qualifiers. Any new additions would mean that a bunch of players would suffer. So, only (those) tournaments that were left out in the previous Olympic qualification calendar have been allotted in the new one. It is a fair decision.

Does it change things for players such as Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal who may have missed the cut in the Olympics? Does it give them enough time and number of chances?

Well the whole world is training (to qualify for the Olympics). We will have to see how the players’ fitness and form is, going into next year. So that’s when it really counts—those six or seven tournaments. So two or three good performances and they could be in. They have a possibility and a chance to qualify and, hopefully, both Saina and Srikanth will qualify.

How have the discussions with players been like in online sessions? What are their thoughts regarding the current situation?

There is a certain amount of apprehension. There is doubt about how things will be in the new scenario when it opens up: whether it is (regarding) practice, tournaments or travel. But, by and large, they all want to come back and start practice and play tournaments.

Centres in Bengaluru have been unlocked but Hyderabad is shut. Shuttlers in many foreign countries too have started practising. Will players who have already begun training have an advantage when the season restarts?

Fortunately, Olympic players have been training well and increasing their levels of fitness. Although their actual playing has suffered, many of them are fit and motivated enough to work on their fitness. Some have started playing --- those who are outside Hyderabad --- and some are managing to do a lot of fitness sessions to keep themselves ready for practice. We will have to see how things go. They all understand the scenario with the government. So, in a way, they are relaxed about it, nobody is pushing on that front.

How long does it take a top shuttler coming off a long break to attain full fitness and be match-ready?

Four to six weeks should be enough. It also depends on how much fitness (work) you have been doing but most should be okay between four to six weeks.

How are you keeping players motivated especially when an event like the Olympics—which athletes strive to participate in all their lives—is postponed and has a possibility of getting cancelled?

This is a once-in-a-century kind of a scenario. It is almost unprecedented that the Olympics got postponed. One of the fundamentals of a top player is adaptability and flexibility to the kind of scenarios that emerge. As top players, especially in badminton, there’s a lot to look forward to. Of course, the Olympics is super important which drives a lot of them but the World Championships, All England, Superseries tournaments are also motivating. And long before 2021 finishes, people would start looking at the Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Then the Olympic qualification for 2024 starts in 2023. So people will move on very quickly.

Did the lockdown allow you to some ‘me time’?

For the longest period I haven’t had a break this big. I have actually benefitted in some ways. I got time to read; introspect; do my walks and meditation; work on my fitness and connect with a lot of players; do other work around physical literacy and sport. I got time to work on myself, on my body and mind.