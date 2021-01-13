News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry allays doubts on Covid-19 vaccine allocation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

'Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless': Health ministry

Union health ministry on Wednesday said that full initial procurement of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved by India's drug regulator has been allocated to states and union territories. Read more

‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal

Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Wednesday that the ₹48,000 crore defence deal, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, would pave way for developing various advanced aircraft systems in India. Read more

RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve

The Reserve Bank of India will on Thursday conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore each. Read more

Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China

US president-elect Joe Biden is set to create a new position within the National Security Council (NSC) and appoint veteran foreign policy expert Kurt Campbell to focus on challenges emerging from China in the Indo-Pacific, according to media reports on Wednesday. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Same signs as before Sandpapergate’, Former Australian cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Steve Smith

Former Australian cricketer Shane Lee has raised concerns about Steve Smith’s behaviour in the recently-concluded third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Read more

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu, at Madhavan's recommendation

Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she was removed from Tanu Weds Manu and replaced by Kangana Ranaut. Read more

Tesla’s India debut confirmed as Karnataka CM welcomes Elon Musk to India

We reported yesterday that Tesla was all set to enter India and a regulatory filing showed that the company had been registered in Bengaluru. The electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to start its India operations soon with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. Read more

'Those who doubt our scientists can leave India': BJP MLA Sangeet Som

BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that people who don't trust the scientists can leave the country. Som defended the provocative remarks he allegedly made against vaccine critics. Watch here