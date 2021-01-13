Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu, on Madhavan's recommendation
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she was removed from Tanu Weds Manu and replaced by Kangana Ranaut. Neetu, who has appeared in films such as Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, said that she has been 'removed' from six films.
In an interview, she said that such things kept happening to her, but it is a part of the struggle.
Neetu recalled a comment made by actor R Madhavan in the past, when he had claimed to have recommended Kangana for the lead role in Tanu Weds Manu. "I'm talking about Madhavan. He said, 'There was another actress who was signed for Tanu Weds Manu, but I recommended Kangana's name'," Neetu told Bollywood Hungama, adding, "That actress was me, the one who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier."
She continued, "These kinds of things kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. No one would pick up the phone and call me. Neetu had to (make calls) for Neetu. But this is the journey, and this is how I had to learn things."
Neetu was asked why he did not continue if she had been signed. She said, "How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me if I want to continue the project? For any reason, if the director thinks that the hero is recommending somebody else... I don't come from the sort of background where I can (stand my ground). I'm helpless."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan
Neetu chalked it down to 'destiny', and said that she holds no grudges towards anyone. She said that she was in talks with director Aanand L Rai for another project, but even that didn't pan out. Tanu Weds Manu spawned a sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was an even bigger box office hit, and catapulted Kangana to the A-list.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline
- Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself
- Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox