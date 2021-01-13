‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Wednesday that the ₹48,000 crore defence deal, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, would pave way for developing various advanced aircraft systems in India. Clearing the biggest indigenous defence procurement deal, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Tejas Mk-1A jets which will take the tally of Tejas variants ordered to 123.
Further terming the procurement deal as a ‘great day for the Indian aeronautical scientific community and industry’, Reddy told news agency ANI, “Getting approval for the order of the largest quantity of aircraft ever is a big achievement and is the culmination of hard work of three decades.” The DRDO chief also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a go ahead for this project.
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will be a major boost for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it would strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’ and the overall combat capability.
Also Read| ‘Game changer’: PM-led CCS clears ₹48,000 crore deal for 83 Tejas fighter jets
The LCA Tejas Mk-1A is a domestically designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern 4+ generation fighter jet. It will serve as a potent platform to meet the IAF’s operational requirements, the Union defence ministry said. The fighter jet is equipped with critical operational capabilities of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile, Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite and Air to Air Refuelling (AAR), it added.
The fighter jet is also the “Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)” procurement of combat aircraft with an indigenous content of 50 per cent which will progressively reach 60 per cent by the end of the programme, according to ANI.
Earlier, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had said that the deal would be a game changer for Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) in the country’s defence manufacturing adding that it would considerably expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new employment opportunities.
“The decision taken today will considerably expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new job opportunities. HAL follows a system integrator model in LCA Mk1A program and acts as an umbrella organisation, fostering manufacturing & design capabilities in pvt. industry,” Singh had tweeted.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox