News updates from Hindustan Times: NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today and all the latest news at this hour

After J-K governor’s nod, NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has allowed a delegation of the National Conference (NC) from Jammu to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, currently under detention, in Srinagar on Sunday. Read more.

Army looking at plan to attract more tourists to Arunachal’s eastern edge

The army is examining a plan that could help draw more tourists to India’s farthest frontiers in the east and integrate these remote and largely unexplored pockets into the country, two army officers familiar with the proposal said. Read more.

Will declare Aarey a forest when Sena returns to power: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the Sena will “most definitely” declare the Aarey Milk Colony a forest if it comes back to power in the Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Read more.

Pakistan teenager Mohammad Hasnain creates world record with hat-trick against Sri Lanka

Pakistani teenager Mohammad Hasnain created a big record in just his second T20 international. Playing against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, Hasnain became the youngster cricketer in the history of the shortest format to take a hat-trick. Read more.

Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion

At the heart of India-China mistrust lies Beijing’s all-weather ally, Islamabad, with the middle kingdom backing Pakistan entirely on issues like cross-border terrorism, nuclear suppliers group, UN expansion, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

BJP banks on CM’s clean record, nationalism to counter Congress in Haryana | Analysis

When the 18. 3 million voters of Haryana turn out on October 21 to elect a new legislative assembly, will they vote along the same lines as they did five months ago in the Lok Sabha polls?This question is at the heart of the electoral battle that defines the geographically small but strategically important state. Read more.

War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film collects Rs 124 cr, beats Salman Khan’s Bharat

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is on the way to becoming the highest grosser of their careers. The film has collected around Rs 124 crore in just four days which is higher than the four-day collections of the second highest Bollywood opening film, Thugs of Hindostan. Read more.

