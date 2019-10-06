e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

After J-K governor’s nod, NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today

NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo confirmed the development saying, “The delegation, comprising provincial president Devender Singh Rana and former party legislators, will leave from Jammu on Sunday morning.”

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house.
Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house. (ANI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has allowed a delegation of the National Conference (NC) from Jammu to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, currently under detention, in Srinagar on Sunday.

NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo confirmed the development saying, “The delegation, comprising provincial president Devender Singh Rana and former party legislators, will leave from Jammu on Sunday morning.”

Rana had sought a permission in this regard from the governor on Thursday evening.

Mantoo said the decision to meet the two leaders was taken during an emergency meeting of the senior functionaries and district presidents of Jammu on Wednesday, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted.He also said that the party was anguished over the continued detention of senior leaders as also the other top leaders of the mainstream political parties.

Also Watch | ‘Article 370 was a hurdle between Kashmir & development’: Amit Shah

 

Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house. The Abdullahs are among over 500 political leaders and activists in the Kashmir Valley who have been under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The J-K administration had said on Thursday political leaders and activists under detention in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after an analysis of each individual.

“Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K governor said, responding to a query on whether Kashmiri leaders will be released after leaders from Jammu region have been released.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 06:23 IST

tags
top news
After J-K governor’s nod, NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today
After J-K governor’s nod, NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today
Oct 06, 2019 07:54 IST
Why anti-incumbency might not help Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana
Why anti-incumbency might not help Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana
Oct 06, 2019 08:07 IST
Will declare Aarey a forest when Sena returns to power: Aaditya Thackeray
Will declare Aarey a forest when Sena returns to power: Aaditya Thackeray
Oct 06, 2019 06:39 IST
BJP banks on CM’s clean record, nationalism to counter Congress in Haryana | Analysis
BJP banks on CM’s clean record, nationalism to counter Congress in Haryana | Analysis
Oct 06, 2019 05:57 IST
Court permits SIT to collect voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student
Court permits SIT to collect voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student
Oct 06, 2019 07:05 IST
SP banks on Azam Khan’s wife to retain Rampur bastion in by-elections
SP banks on Azam Khan’s wife to retain Rampur bastion in by-elections
Oct 06, 2019 07:08 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News