After J-K governor’s nod, NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:54 IST

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has allowed a delegation of the National Conference (NC) from Jammu to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, currently under detention, in Srinagar on Sunday.

NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo confirmed the development saying, “The delegation, comprising provincial president Devender Singh Rana and former party legislators, will leave from Jammu on Sunday morning.”

Rana had sought a permission in this regard from the governor on Thursday evening.

Mantoo said the decision to meet the two leaders was taken during an emergency meeting of the senior functionaries and district presidents of Jammu on Wednesday, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted.He also said that the party was anguished over the continued detention of senior leaders as also the other top leaders of the mainstream political parties.

Also Watch | ‘Article 370 was a hurdle between Kashmir & development’: Amit Shah

Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house. The Abdullahs are among over 500 political leaders and activists in the Kashmir Valley who have been under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The J-K administration had said on Thursday political leaders and activists under detention in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after an analysis of each individual.

“Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K governor said, responding to a query on whether Kashmiri leaders will be released after leaders from Jammu region have been released.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 06:23 IST