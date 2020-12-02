News updates from Hindustan Times: Nepal foreign minister Gyawali to visit India to restore normalcy to bilateral ties and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month to restore normalcy to bilateral ties

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is set to visit India this month for a meeting with his counterpart S Jaishankar aimed at boosting efforts to restore normalcy to bilateral ties hit by a border row earlier this year. Read more

‘Praying for the safety and well-being,’ PM Modi assures help to Kerala, Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclone Burevi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and assured all assitance from the Centre ahead of Cyclone Burevi which is likely to cross the two states on December 3 and 4 after crossing Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Read more

RJD begins probe into poll defeat, focus on Kosi & seemanchal rout

After the defeat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls 2020, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has begun examining the reasons behind the party’s loss on 69 seats out of the 144 it contested in alliance with the Congress and three Left parties. Read more

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs V20 vs V20SE: We compare and tell which is the best for you

Vivo has just launched its V20 Pro 5G smartphone in India with an aim to bring the camera prowess and 5G connectivity in a single device to the masses. The phone has already been out in China and has three camera lenses at the back like its slightly weaker models – V20 SE and V20. Read more

Kiara Advani recreates Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela, Sharmila Tagore’s Kashmir ki Kali, other retro Bollywood looks for Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera

Kiara Advani has been flooding social media with looks, songs and sneak peaks of her latest silver screen offering, Indoo Ki Jawani, in which she is starring alongside Aditya Seal in the lead role, as well as actors Mallika Dua, Rajesh Jais, Manish Choudhary, among others in supporting roles. Read more

‘Vibing cricketers, vibing cat’: ICC wins meme game with latest tweet. Watch

Unless you’re staying light years away from the Internet, you must be aware of the viral vibing cat meme. In case you’ve achieved the amazing feat of keeping yourself away from the online world, allow us to explain. Read more

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about ‘valued personal relationships’ going silent: ‘Anger isn’t the end of the story’

Former actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic post on social media, about the importance of not shutting doors on relationships, based on assumptions and anger. News of problems in Imran and Avantika’s marriage first came to light last year. Read more

Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?

Phase 3 human trials of a Covid vaccine candidate were launched in Karnataka on December 2. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated the trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on the same day that the United Kingdom cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use. Watch here