Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi speaks to Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs, assures support

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and assured all assitance from the Centre ahead of Cyclone Burevi which is likely to cross the two states on December 3 and 4 after crossing Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas,” PM Modi tweeted. He also spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on the cyclone situation. “Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

For Tamil Nadu, this will be the second cyclone in a week after Nivar. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors. The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily between December 1 and 4.

The chief minister directed the monitoring officials of districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to oversee the precautionary measures there. Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the cyclone’s impending impact, called upon the public not to panic over the new cyclonic storm as all precautionary measures have been taken on war-footing.

“I request you to follow the instructions of the government and extend your full cooperation,” Palaniswami said in a statement on Tuesday.

National disaster response teams have been stationed in Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.

Deep sea fishermen from the coastal Kanyakumari district who have ventured into the sea have been warned to return to the shore.

Permission has been sought from appropriate authorities to facilitate a safe landing for the Tamil Nadu fishermen in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Lakshadweep.

The IMD on Wednesday issued red alert in four districts of Kerala — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha — for December 3.