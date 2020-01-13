News updates from Hindustan Times: New NPR records to include mother tongue of residents and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 08:56 IST

New NPR records to include mother tongue of residents

The enumerator for the National Population Register, or NPR 2020, is likely to ask residents about their mother tongue while updating the database from April 2020, along with the house-listing exercise for the Census, according to a senior government official who asked not to be named.

Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has proposed a way out for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with his critics over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has triggered protests and apprehension across the country.

Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts

The phansi kotha (hanging courtyard) inside Delhi’s Tihar jail, which had a provision to hang only two persons at a time, has now been redone to accommodate four hangings simultaneously, a prison officer privy to the development, who did not wish to be named, said.

Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA

Opposition parties will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out strategies to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on two key issues — the economy and the debate over citizenship.

Not just another day in cricket

The push to make four-day Tests the flagship of cricket has gained traction among broadcasters and some cricket boards despite significant resistance from stalwarts of the game.

Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status

Lohri is a popular winter Punjabi folk festival, celebrated on January 13 every year just a day before Makar Sankranti. The Lohri festival signals the end of winter and also marks the culmination of the coldest night of the year.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shares a cute pic with kids Ahil and Ayat, says ‘love is all we need’

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan often shares pictures from her life and they are a huge hit with the actor’s fans. Arpita shared a new picture of her family on Instagram on Sunday.

