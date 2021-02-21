IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee hours after CBI notice to nephew's family members

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or something else. Read more

Covid-19: Religious, social gatherings banned in Maharashtra; 'I am responsible' drive to be launched

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that after a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the situation is grave. He also said that war against the virus is "like World War". Read more

Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test

In a jolt to the Congress-led government in Puducherry, two more legislators resigned - one from Congress and another from its ally the DMK – a day before Monday’s crucial floor test virtually ending any chance of survival for V Narayanaswamy’s government. Read more

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the central and Uttar Pradesh governments were working for the welfare of big business houses and not for those who had voted them to power. Read more

'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise,' Michael Clarke questions Aaron Finch at IPL 2021 Auction

Former Australia captain expressed shock at the fact that current Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was not picked in the Indian Premier League tournament. Read more

Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts

Influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video, after getting a mashup makeover from Rasode Main Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate, took the Internet by storm and turned into a trend. Read more

Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree

Taking the Internet by storm with her sultry looks, Radhika Madan shared a slew of her pictures from Dadasahab Phalke Awards night, donning Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree and the fashion police nearly dropped their jaws in awe. Read more

Watch: Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired '3 Idiots', makes solar tent for Indian Army

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjeee mahira khan covid-19 priyanka gandhi vadra maharashtra coronavirus
Close
A supporter of Trinamool Congress party adjusts his face mask as he walks in a rally protesting fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
A supporter of Trinamool Congress party adjusts his face mask as he walks in a rally protesting fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
india news

In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
india news

India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
india news

Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Police made lathi charge at a couple of places in Guntur district to quell clashing mobs while polling agents of candidates were allegedly beaten up in some places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
india news

'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
india news

'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Here are the top quotes from Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's virtual address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
india news

Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded 6,971 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to state health department. Its capital Mumbai recorded 921 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
india news

'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Punjab has so far administered 1,36,288 vaccine doses, which include 1,22,429 first doses and 13,859 second doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
india news

India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border - were discussed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
india news

'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP