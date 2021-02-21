News updates from Hindustan Times: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee hours after CBI notice to nephew's family members
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or something else. Read more
Covid-19: Religious, social gatherings banned in Maharashtra; 'I am responsible' drive to be launched
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that after a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the situation is grave. He also said that war against the virus is "like World War". Read more
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
In a jolt to the Congress-led government in Puducherry, two more legislators resigned - one from Congress and another from its ally the DMK – a day before Monday’s crucial floor test virtually ending any chance of survival for V Narayanaswamy’s government. Read more
Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the central and Uttar Pradesh governments were working for the welfare of big business houses and not for those who had voted them to power. Read more
'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise,' Michael Clarke questions Aaron Finch at IPL 2021 Auction
Former Australia captain expressed shock at the fact that current Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was not picked in the Indian Premier League tournament. Read more
Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts
Influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video, after getting a mashup makeover from Rasode Main Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate, took the Internet by storm and turned into a trend. Read more
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree
Taking the Internet by storm with her sultry looks, Radhika Madan shared a slew of her pictures from Dadasahab Phalke Awards night, donning Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree and the fashion police nearly dropped their jaws in awe. Read more
Watch: Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired '3 Idiots', makes solar tent for Indian Army
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase
'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman
- The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung
- The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
- If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
