News updates from Hindustan Times: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee hours after CBI notice to nephew's family members

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or something else. Read more

Covid-19: Religious, social gatherings banned in Maharashtra; 'I am responsible' drive to be launched

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that after a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the situation is grave. He also said that war against the virus is "like World War". Read more

Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test

In a jolt to the Congress-led government in Puducherry, two more legislators resigned - one from Congress and another from its ally the DMK – a day before Monday’s crucial floor test virtually ending any chance of survival for V Narayanaswamy’s government. Read more

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the central and Uttar Pradesh governments were working for the welfare of big business houses and not for those who had voted them to power. Read more

'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise,' Michael Clarke questions Aaron Finch at IPL 2021 Auction

Former Australia captain expressed shock at the fact that current Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was not picked in the Indian Premier League tournament. Read more

Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts

Influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video, after getting a mashup makeover from Rasode Main Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate, took the Internet by storm and turned into a trend. Read more

Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree

Taking the Internet by storm with her sultry looks, Radhika Madan shared a slew of her pictures from Dadasahab Phalke Awards night, donning Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree and the fashion police nearly dropped their jaws in awe. Read more

Watch: Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired '3 Idiots', makes solar tent for Indian Army