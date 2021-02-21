Covid-19: Religious, social gatherings banned in Maharashtra; 'I am responsible' drive to be launched

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that after a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the situation is grave. He also said that war against the virus is "like World War".

The chief minister said that looking at the rise in number of cases, it is very important to impose some restrictions. "Lockdown is the known way to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Nobody likes lockdown, but we will have to follow some restrictions," he said.

The address came on a day when Mumbai, continuing with the rising number of cases, recorded another huge spike of 921 Covid-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, according to state health department.

Here's a list of restrictions announced by Thackeray in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases:

All religious, social and cultural programmes will be banned for next few days starting Monday.

The government also plans to implement 'I am responsible' drive for self discipline. Many experts and government officials have blamed the laxity shown by people of the state for resurgence of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. On Sunday, 16,154 people were fined for not wearing masks.

Thackeray also said that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement staggered office timings.

He further said that the state government will review the situation in th next eight days to decide whether a lockdown should be imposed. "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you. It will all depend on the people of Maharashtra," said Thackeray.

A week-long lockdown has already been announced in Amravati, one of the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra, which will come into force from Monday.