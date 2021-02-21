Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts

Influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video, after getting a mashup makeover from Rasode Main Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate, took the Internet by storm and turned into a trend. People are sharing all kinds of posts under the trend and now Raees actor Mahira Khan too has joined the pawri with a dancing video. Her share has now amazed many, including the creator Mobeen herself.

Shared on Khan's personal Instagram profile, the video shows her shaking a leg along with her friends to Mukhate’s mashup version.

“Myyyy new jam. You’re suppaaa my love @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen. Pajaaamaaaa pawrty,” she wrote and tagged the people dancing with her. She also tagged Mukhate in her post.

Take a look at the super fun video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than one million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“AM I DREAMING! Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai!,” Dananeer wrote while reacting the Khan’s video.

“Like a boss,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahaha best kinda pawri,” shared another. “I love this,” said a third. “You guys nailed it,” praised a fourth.

There were many who shared laughing out loud emojis or wrote “Haha” to express their reactions.

What do you think of Mahira Khan’s video?

