News updates from Hindustan Times: Not being allowed to meet media, claims Hathras gang-rape victim’s family member and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:02 IST

Hathras gang-rape case: They are not letting us meet media, claims family member

One of the family members of the Hathras gang-rape's victim on Friday said that the family was being stopped from speaking to media as the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) in the Bul Gargi village located in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sonia Gandhi urges people to fight against fear and anarchy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday exhorted the people of poll-bound Bihar to be extra cautious against concerted efforts to mislead them by using fear, emotions and rumour-mongering to create an atmosphere of distrust.

Non-teaching staff of Pune varsity resume work as strike put on hold till October 17

The strike of non-teaching staff at various universities across the state, including Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been temporarily put on hold till October 17 after representatives met deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Covid-19: Inflation slump in Europe could presage more stimulus

Annual inflation in the 19-country eurozone sagged further below zero in September, bolstering expectations that the European Central Bank will add to its emergency stimulus efforts to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

IPL 2020 off to great start as viewership increases by 15 per cent

IPL viewership in its first week saw a 15 percent growth from last year, with total viewing minutes of 60.6 billion, as per a first-week-viewership report released by tv measurement body BARC. There was a 21 percent growth in average impressions per match (39 million) compared to last year.

Tesla may make India debut in 2021 as CEO Elon Musk makes biggest revelation yet

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021."Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla"."Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Alia Bhatt calls Akshay Kumar a ‘show off’ as he gets ready to watch Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Kunal

Akshay Kumar has shared a new promo ahead of the release of his film, Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar. The fun video also features actors Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma.

Founder of sari recycling project wins Goldman Sachs and Fortune Global Women Leaders award

Rayana Edwards, the South African who started a project to empower women to recycle saris into internationally-acclaimed fashion garments, has been named as a joint winner of this year's Goldman Sachs and Fortune Global Women Leaders award.

French ‘Spider-Man’ climbs 545-foot-high building, act lands him in trouble

German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings on Thursday. Robert, known as "Spider-Man" for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany's financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.