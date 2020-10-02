Hathras gang-rape case: They are not letting us meet media, claims family member

india

One of the family members of the Hathras gang-rape’s victim on Friday said that the family was being stopped from speaking to media as the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) in the Bul Gargi village located in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of more than four people.

The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 and died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. The victim’s family members alleged that cops conducted the last rites in the early hours of Wednesday without informing the family members. Hathras police, however, maintain that the cremation was carried out after the family’s approval.

According to news agency ANI, a minor from the victim’s family on Tuesday morning was sent by the family to reach out to the media and was directed to connect with them.

“They have taken the phone. My family have sent me here to call the media for speaking. I ducked down and came via the field. They are not letting us come out neither are they allowing the media to come in. They are threatening us as well,” the minor told the agency.

As he was speaking to the media, a police officer came and he fled the spot. A verbal spat broke out between the police officer and the media representatives.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress in a tweet said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has banned media from entering the village as it has presented some important facts from the ground in front of the whole country.

