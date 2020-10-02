Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:22 IST

Amid nationwide outrage against the lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh that witnessed back-to-back incidents of atrocities against women in Hathras and Balrampur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said exemplary punishments will be given to those who even think of disrespecting women.

“The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state,” the chief minister tweeted. “This is our promise,” the CM added.

The opposition chorus demanding the resignation of Yogi Adityanath became louder after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday were arrested on their way to Hathras. On Friday, a Trinamool delegation which was going to Hathras to meet the family members of the deceased Dalit woman was manhandled by UP Police.

Slamming the Yogi government, BSP chief Mayawati demanded resignation of the CM. “I urge the Central government to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” Mayawati said.

On September 14, a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men. After being initially treated at Aligarh Medical College and Hospital, she was brought to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on September 29. Hathras police insisted on a hurried funeral and the last rites were done at 2.30am without the consent of the family.