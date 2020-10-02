e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

“The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state,” the chief minister tweeted.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state, Yogi Adityanath tweeted. (Photo by Rajesh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state, Yogi Adityanath tweeted. (Photo by Rajesh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Amid nationwide outrage against the lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh that witnessed back-to-back incidents of atrocities against women in Hathras and Balrampur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said exemplary punishments will be given to those who even think of disrespecting women.

“The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state,” the chief minister tweeted. “This is our promise,” the CM added.

 

The opposition chorus demanding the resignation of Yogi Adityanath became louder after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday were arrested on their way to Hathras. On Friday, a Trinamool delegation which was going to Hathras to meet the family members of the deceased Dalit woman was manhandled by UP Police.

Slamming the Yogi government, BSP chief Mayawati demanded resignation of the CM. “I urge the Central government to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” Mayawati said.

On September 14, a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men. After being initially treated at Aligarh Medical College and Hospital, she was brought to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on September 29. Hathras police insisted on a hurried funeral and the last rites were done at 2.30am without the consent of the family.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In